Robert (Bob) F. Gill

Saturday, October 29, 2022 @ 07:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-e2pAuNhPonlKzajRobert (Bob) F. Gill, 78, of Lower Burrell, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26th at Forbes Hospital after a long illness with progressive supranuclear palsy.

He was born Jan. 11, 1944 in New Brighton, PA, son of the late Raymond Craver Gill and Mary Louise McClafferty.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara Gill (Koch), 3 sons Brandon (Jill) Gill of Gibsonia, Shawn Gill of White Oak, Evan Gill of San Diego, nephew Bryon Gill, and nieces Lisa and Allison Gill.

He was the proud grandfather of Jacqueline and Maxine Gill of Gibsonia.

Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Max Gill and sister-in-law, Bonnie Gill.

Bob was retired from his teaching position at Highlands School District.

He graduated from Redbank Valley High School in New Bethlehem in 1961 and received his B.S. degree in 1965 from Clarion University of Pennsylvania, where he was a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity.

He then obtained his masters degree from Pennsylvania State University.

Bob was a former football coach at Tarentum High School and a golf coach at both Tarentum and Highlands High School.

He was also a former baseball coach of 15 years in the Lower Burrell Little League and basketball coach for the Catholic Youth Organization.

In retirement, Bob was a PIAA baseball and softball official.

He was an avid golfer and charter member of the River Forest Golf Club in Freeport, PA as well as Vandergrift Golf Club in Vandergrift, PA, a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church in Lower Burrell, PA, and a member of the American Legion and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Bob was always up for a game of cards, pool, or supporting his Pittsburgh sports teams. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Friends will be received Sunday from 4 – 7 PM at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street Lower Burrell where funeral services will be conducted Monday at 11 AM.

Private burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, New Bethelem.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.RusiewiczFH.com.


