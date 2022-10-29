 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Robert D. Huff

Saturday, October 29, 2022 @ 07:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-7InbecFEH3hyRobert D. Huff, 76, of Oil City, PA, passed away Thursday Oct. 27, 2022 at his home after an extended illness.

Born Oct. 3, 1946 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Clinton & Verna Bartley Huff.

Robert was a 1964 graduate of Oil City High School.

He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He was a Dog Handler with the 820th MP.

Robert received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, 2 O/S Bars, the Vietnam Campaign Medal and his M-16 Expert Badge.

He was married on Oct. 22, 1966 to the former Christina L. White and she preceded him in death on Nov. 23, 2019.

Bob worked as a pipefitter at Koppers, a boilermaker at International Tank and as a tank inspector for Testex.

He enjoyed NASCAR, and watching westerns with John Wayne.

He was a member of the American Legion.

Survivors include: a daughter, Jennifer Gregory of Reno; a son, William W. Huff of Oil City; a granddaughter, Keirstin Gregory of Reno; and a sister, Edith Alex & her significant other Rich Crisman of Franklin.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kelly Sue Huff, and three sisters, Martha Fornof, Margaret Shaner and Twanda “Tomie” Kendrick.

Funeral Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.