Robert D. Huff, 76, of Oil City, PA, passed away Thursday Oct. 27, 2022 at his home after an extended illness.

Born Oct. 3, 1946 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Clinton & Verna Bartley Huff.

Robert was a 1964 graduate of Oil City High School.

He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He was a Dog Handler with the 820th MP.

Robert received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, 2 O/S Bars, the Vietnam Campaign Medal and his M-16 Expert Badge.

He was married on Oct. 22, 1966 to the former Christina L. White and she preceded him in death on Nov. 23, 2019.

Bob worked as a pipefitter at Koppers, a boilermaker at International Tank and as a tank inspector for Testex.

He enjoyed NASCAR, and watching westerns with John Wayne.

He was a member of the American Legion.

Survivors include: a daughter, Jennifer Gregory of Reno; a son, William W. Huff of Oil City; a granddaughter, Keirstin Gregory of Reno; and a sister, Edith Alex & her significant other Rich Crisman of Franklin.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kelly Sue Huff, and three sisters, Martha Fornof, Margaret Shaner and Twanda “Tomie” Kendrick.

Funeral Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society.

