Sandra M. Hovis, 72, a resident of 219 Rocca Way, Franklin died peacefully at 1:40 PM Thursday, October 27, 2022 in the Meadville Medical Center, following a period of declining health.

She was born May 8, 1950 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: Benjamin and Irene Baker Haylett.

Sandy was happiest as a homemaker for her family.

She enjoyed playing BINGO, and going fishing.

Sandy is survived by her children: Linda Shirey and her husband, Tom of Utica; Mark Sires and his wife, Dawn also of Utica; Lisa A. Cielepak and her husband, Daniel of Reno; and Richard A. Sires and his wife, Carol of Franklin; in addition to ten grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are two brothers: Jack Haylett and wife, Linda of Farrell; and Jim Haylett of Oklahoma; and three sisters: Virginia Hanna of Polk; Betty Uber and her husband, Fran also of Polk; and Dorothy Jewell of Franklin.

Also surviving is Sandy’s boyfriend, Jim Cielepak of Franklin; and her sister-in-law, Carol Haylett of Cochranton; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Hope Latshaw; and by two brothers: Alfred Haylett; and Robert Haylett; and by her sister, Karen Gass.

Friends may call Sunday 1-3 and 5-7 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday evening at 7 PM in the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt, Lead Pastor of Christ United Methodist Church, presiding.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

