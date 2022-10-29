SPONSORED: Cousin Basils to Host Halloween Party Tonight With Entertainment by Trixx

 

Cousin Basils to Host Halloween Party Tonight With Entertainment by Trixx

Saturday, October 29, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

TrixxCLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar is hosting a Halloween party tonight–Saturday, October 29.

The 21 and over event begins at 9:00 p.m. with a $3.00 cover charge.

There will be a costume contest with the winner taking home Penguins tickets!

Everyone’s favorite TRIXX will be playing from 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Stop in and enjoy one of Cousin Basils’ cocktail specials and more!

Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar is located at 10638 Route 36, Clarington, Pa.

For more information on Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar, visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

