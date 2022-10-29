 

State Treasurer Stacy Garrity Delivers Keynote at Clarion Republican Banquet

Saturday, October 29, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

CCRCLIMESTONE, Pa. (EYT) – Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity delivered the keynote address in front of an estimated 120 people at the Clarion County Republican Committee Fall Banquet Thursday night.

(Pictured above: Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity. Photos by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography.)

Speaking on behalf of Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano and US Senate Candidate Mehmet Oz, Garrity delivered a 20-minute speech to the area’s Republicans.

Other speakers at the banquet included Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson of Pennsylvania’s 15th District, State Senator Scott Hutchinson from the 21st District, and State Majority Whip Donna Oberlander from the 63rd District.

Scott Hutchinson, Glenn Thompson, Donna Oberlander, and Rick Rathfon
From left to right: State Senator Scott Hutchinson, Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, State majority Whip Donna Oberlander, and Clarion County Republican Committee Chairman Rick Rathfon

CCRC Chairperson Rick Rathfon said that Senator Mastriano and Dr. Oz were spending their efforts on areas of the Commonwealth that need their attention. They were happy they sent Treasurer Garrity, he said.

“Clarion County is almost 70% registered Republican,” said Rathfon. “We’re a strong red county. We’ll deliver on election day for our candidates, that’s for sure.”

ccrc_banquet
Republicans from Clarion County gather at the annual Fall Banquet.

According to Rathfon, the banquet served two purposes: to raise money for the committee and to get the word out about the election, which is only 11 days away.

“We do radio and print ads for the election. So, we need to raise some money for that. And we’ve got to pay rent on our headquarters,” said Rathfon.

Congressman Glenn "GT" ThompsonCongressman Glenn “GT” Thompson

Guests paid $25 per person to attend the banquet and items were auctioned off to benefit the committee.

Rathfon noted the tightening polls between Oz and his Democrat opponent, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman. He said he thinks Oz is going to win.

Thursday’s Insider Advantage Poll gave a three-point advantage to Oz, following the candidates’ only debate. The Real Clear Politics Average favors Fetterman by 0.3 points and is calling the race a toss-up.

State Majority Whip Donna Oberlander<em>State Majority Whip Donna Oberlander

The other statewide race getting attention on the national stage is the gubernatorial contest between Doug Mastriano and State Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Real Clear Politics’ average has Shapiro up by 6.7 points. The same Insider Advantage poll showing a tightening of the Oz-Fetterman race reveals Shapiro up by 8 points over Mastriano.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.