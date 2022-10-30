 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, October 30, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast
