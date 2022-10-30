All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Sam Hook
Sam Hook served our country in the United States Marines.
Name: Samuel Lloyd Hook, Sr. (Sam)
Born: April 4, 1930
Died: November 17, 2021
Hometown: Rimersburg, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Marines
Duty called and Sam Hook became a United States Marine serving in Korea during the Korean War.
When hearing Sam’s stories of his service, not only would one see tears in his eyes for his brothers that were lost, but pride in his voice for having served.
Sam would not hesitate to remind you “Once a Marine, Always a Marine.”
Most days he would still be seen wearing one of his Marine Corps shirts and jackets.
Sam always laughed “Old Marines don’t die, they just regroup.”
Prior to his funeral service, military honors were accorded by the American Legion Honor Guard Post #0454 and the VFW Post #7132 of Rimersburg.
He was laid to rest in the Providence Cemetery in Knox.
Click here to view a full obituary.
