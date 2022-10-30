Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County Hosts Volunteer Appreciation

FOXBURG, Pa.(EYT) – It was a beautiful fall day in Foxburg when 67 volunteers, donors, and local political leaders recently gathered to celebrate the Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County.

On Saturday, October 22, attendees were treated to refreshments by the Allegheny Grille and live music by Mark DeWalt and Tammi Dahl Matthews.

Over the past 12 months, volunteers have logged over 1,060 hours prepping the first mile of trail from Foxburg towards Emlenton, a three-mile gap in the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail.

Grant money and matching financial and labor pledges are funding the trail work that includes a public park.

To learn more about this project visit the website at www.artincc.org.

