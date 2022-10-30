 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County Hosts Volunteer Appreciation

Sunday, October 30, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

Trail Party aFOXBURG, Pa.(EYT) – It was a beautiful fall day in Foxburg when 67 volunteers, donors, and local political leaders recently gathered to celebrate the Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County.

On Saturday, October 22, attendees were treated to refreshments by the Allegheny Grille and live music by Mark DeWalt and Tammi Dahl Matthews.

Over the past 12 months, volunteers have logged over 1,060 hours prepping the first mile of trail from Foxburg towards Emlenton, a three-mile gap in the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail.

Grant money and matching financial and labor pledges are funding the trail work that includes a public park.

To learn more about this project visit the website at www.artincc.org.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.