Birthday Wishes: Alexia Turns 13!

A birthday wish, brought to you by The Haskell House.

Happy Birthday, Alexia Bartley!

Alexia turned 13 today, Sunday, October 30!

Submitted by Megan Bartley.

To submit a birthday announcement, email [email protected]

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.