 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Emlenton

Sunday, October 30, 2022 @ 12:10 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

crime-tapeEMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Emlenton turned deadly on Saturday night.

Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. on Saturday.

During the call, Heathcote reportedly told police that he shot Robert Cy Wingard in his own vehicle at Heathcote’s residence located at 716 Big Bend Road.

Heathcote told police that he and Wingard engaged in an argument over hunting, and Wingard “threatened that he was going to shoot Heathcote’s daughter.”

Police said that Heathcote told them that he then shot Wingard.

Wingard succumbed to the gunshot wound at the scene, according to police.

Heathcote was charged with Criminal Homicide.

Heathcote was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Matthew Kirtland and placed in the Venango County Jail. Bail was denied.

No further information was available as of early Sunday afternoon.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.