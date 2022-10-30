BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Emlenton

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Emlenton turned deadly on Saturday night.

Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. on Saturday.

During the call, Heathcote reportedly told police that he shot Robert Cy Wingard in his own vehicle at Heathcote’s residence located at 716 Big Bend Road.

Heathcote told police that he and Wingard engaged in an argument over hunting, and Wingard “threatened that he was going to shoot Heathcote’s daughter.”

Police said that Heathcote told them that he then shot Wingard.

Wingard succumbed to the gunshot wound at the scene, according to police.

Heathcote was charged with Criminal Homicide.

Heathcote was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Matthew Kirtland and placed in the Venango County Jail. Bail was denied.

No further information was available as of early Sunday afternoon.

