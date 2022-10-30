Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Monster Munchies

Magically transform squash or pumpkin seeds with ranch salad dressing mix!

Ingredients

3 cups fresh pumpkin or squash seeds, washed and drained

1/4 cup vegetable oil



1/4 to 1/3 cup ranch salad dressing mix

Directions

-In a large skillet, saute seeds in oil for 5 minutes or until lightly browned. Using a slotted spoon, transfer seeds to an ungreased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Sprinkle with salad dressing mix; stir to coat. Spread in a single layer. Bake at 325° for 10-15 minutes or until crisp. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 weeks.

