Featured Local Job: YMCA Winter Grounds & Maintenance

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA is seeking a part-time snow plow driver to clear snow from YMCA sidewalks and parking lots during the winter months.

The YMCA is hiring a part-time person to fill the position of Snow Maintenance – Grounds. Hours will vary depending on weather conditions.

Responsibilities include clearing of snow from parking lot and areas around building, sidewalks, salting of the parking areas and sidewalks. Informing supervisor on when supplies are low. Maintaining salt truck, being responsible for all equipment associated with performing the job. Preparing exteriors of the facility to serve its membership.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Care for equipment is a priority. Make sure shed is locked up when done with work. Plowing of parking lots and sidewalks – spreading salt. Operating a snow blower. Shoveling snow, clearing parking lots. Operating hand-push salt spreader as well. Any other duties related to preparing the YMCA exteriors to serve the public during the winter months. Must be available early mornings before 5 am, and on-call as needed to plow during mid-morning, afternoons & evenings as necessitated by snow fall/ice accumulation. Also available weekends to plow & clear sidewalks. Carrying and loading 50-lb salt bags. Must be able to pay attention to weather reports, predict when heavy snow & ice will hit – and make good judgements about when to clear the parking lots. Other duties assigned by supervisor.

KNOWLEDGE, QUALIFICATIONS & SKILLS REQUIRED:

Previous experience using a truck for snow plowing properties or personal use. Ability to quickly learn how to operate snow plow truck, salt spreader, & operate manual transmission. Knowledge of how to hook up a plow/salt-spreader to a truck. Engage/disengage. Physical skills, ability to operate a salt spreader, walk-behind, shovel snow, etc. High School Diploma. Exterior (outdoors) work experience is a plus. Basic automotive knowledge is desired. Driver’s License.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled. Printable applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources. Apply in-person or email Henry Sherman, Property Manager at [email protected] or call Henry for an interview at 814-764-3400.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.