Police Seeking Information on Burglary at Dollar General

Sunday, October 30, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Police ResponseCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are asking the public for information on a burglary that occurred on October 27 at Dollar General on South 5th Avenue in Clarion.

State Police in Clarion are investigating a burglary that occurred around 12:09 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Dollar General located at 443 South 5th Avenue in Clarion Township.

Police say an unknown individual wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans, and black and white shoes used a rock to break the glass entrance door of the store.

The unknown individual entered the business and stole various items–including assorted packs of lighters valued at $34.00 and assorted packs of energizer batteries valued at $146.00–and then fled in a southern direction.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.


