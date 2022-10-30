SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Serving Stuffed Chicken Breast Today & Lunch Specials This Week for the Christmas Present Craft Show
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering Stuffed Chicken Breast as their special on Sunday, October 30th!
There are also other daily specials throughout the week:
Sunday, October 30 – Stuffed Chicken Breast
Tuesday, November 1 – General Tso’s with Fried Rice, Liver and Onions, or Chicken Salad Croissant
Wednesday, November 2 – Chicken Stuffed Shells, Fish Sandwich, or 4 pc. Chicken Dinner
Thursday, November 3 – Spaghetti, Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan, or Roast Beef Dinner
Friday, November 4 – Baked or Deep-Fried Fish, Shrimp, or Ribeye
Saturday, November 5 – Cook’s Choice
The menu is subject to change.
Lunch Specials – Thursday, November 3, through Saturday, November 5
Stop by for lunch this week while you take a break from the Christmas Present Craft Show happening from Thursday, November 3, to Saturday, November 5. Korner Restaurant will be offering a soup and croissant special. Your choice of an egg salad or tuna croissant with a different soup special each day.
You can even get pies to go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
The Korner Restaurant is open this week:
Tuesday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
The Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.