Thomas F. “Tucker” Myers, 93, of Oil City, PA, passed away on Friday Oct. 28, 2022 at Southwoods in Titusville.

Born March 5, 1929 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Raymond & Margaret Savage Myers.

Tucker was a graduate of St. Joseph High School.

Mr. Myers was a Sgt. In the United States Army serving during the Korean war.

He was married to the former Patricia J. Toy on Sept. 15, 1956 in Our Lady Help of Christians Church and she survives.

Tucker was employed by National Transit and later for the Pennzoil Refinery in Rouseville.

He was a member of St. Stephen’s Church, part of St. Joseph Parish.

Tucker was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed watching the news and reading the newspaper keeping up on current events and watching the Steelers and Notre Dame football.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Thomas D. Myers & his wife Sheri of Seneca, a daughter, Julie Myers of Oil City, two grandchildren, Ryan Kennemuth and Shawn Kennemuth, and a sister-in-law, Ramona Carrow of Oil City, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Kennemuth, and a brother, Raymond Myers.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday in the Reinsel Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. John Miller presiding.

Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

The family wishes to express thanks to the staff at Southwoods and Asera Care, especially Erin and Amber.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

