Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest on Route 899

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A traffic stop on State Route 899 led to a drug arrest on Thursday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the traffic stop occurred around 10:51 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, on State Route 899, near Bear Run Road, in Barnett Township, Forest County.

During the traffic stop, it was discovered the operator of a 2006 Chrysler was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

The operator–a known 41-year-old Brookville man–was subsequently placed under arrest for Drug Possession and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

