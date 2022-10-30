 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest on Route 899

Sunday, October 30, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Police Car SirensBARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A traffic stop on State Route 899 led to a drug arrest on Thursday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the traffic stop occurred around 10:51 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, on State Route 899, near Bear Run Road, in Barnett Township, Forest County.

During the traffic stop, it was discovered the operator of a 2006 Chrysler was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

The operator–a known 41-year-old Brookville man–was subsequently placed under arrest for Drug Possession and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.