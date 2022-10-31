The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

TodayShowers likely, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

TonightA chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

TuesdayA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday NightA chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind.

Wednesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 42.

ThursdaySunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday NightMostly clear, with a low around 46.

FridayPartly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

SaturdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

SundayA chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

