Monday, October 31, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

TodayShowers likely, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
TonightA chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

TuesdayA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday NightA chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind.
Wednesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 42.
ThursdaySunny, with a high near 66.
Thursday NightMostly clear, with a low around 46.
FridayPartly sunny, with a high near 67.
Friday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
SaturdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 67.
Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
SundayA chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

