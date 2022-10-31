Additional Details Emerge of Vehicle That Crashed into Fox’s Pizza Den in Rimersburg

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Additional information has surfaced regarding a vehicle that crashed into a local pizza shop on Monday morning, causing the store to temporarily close.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, October 31, for a vehicle that struck the Fox’s Pizza Den at 555 Main Street, in Rimersburg, Clarion County.

An employee of Fox’s Pizza Den told exploreClarion.com that she was notified by a neighbor that a vehicle had crashed into the store, causing damage to the brick wall and shattering a window.

“A vehicle came through the intersection, missed the turn, and went right into the front of the building,” she said.

The employee explained that the company’s insurance agency is currently assessing the damage. Until then, the store will be closed until further notice.

A timeline for the store to re-open is unclear, the employee said.

According to the employee, the suspect vehicle is described as a dark blue or black, “older-model” Jeep Wrangler.

Rimersburg Hose Company and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

A representative of PSP Clarion told exploreClarion.com that the investigation is ongoing, and a release will be issued in the coming days.

The scene was cleared at 1:51 a.m.

A call to Rimersburg Hose Company was not returned.

