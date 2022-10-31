 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Additional Details Emerge of Vehicle That Crashed into Fox’s Pizza Den in Rimersburg

Monday, October 31, 2022 @ 01:10 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-u6If4q03Pee4URV (1)RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Additional information has surfaced regarding a vehicle that crashed into a local pizza shop on Monday morning, causing the store to temporarily close.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, October 31, for a vehicle that struck the Fox’s Pizza Den at 555 Main Street, in Rimersburg, Clarion County.

An employee of Fox’s Pizza Den told exploreClarion.com that she was notified by a neighbor that a vehicle had crashed into the store, causing damage to the brick wall and shattering a window.

“A vehicle came through the intersection, missed the turn, and went right into the front of the building,” she said.

The employee explained that the company’s insurance agency is currently assessing the damage. Until then, the store will be closed until further notice.

A timeline for the store to re-open is unclear, the employee said.

According to the employee, the suspect vehicle is described as a dark blue or black, “older-model” Jeep Wrangler.

Rimersburg Hose Company and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

A representative of PSP Clarion told exploreClarion.com that the investigation is ongoing, and a release will be issued in the coming days.

The scene was cleared at 1:51 a.m.

A call to Rimersburg Hose Company was not returned.

312850989_595917708998120_8829070368013878893_n


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.