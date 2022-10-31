Vehicle Crashes into Fox’s Pizza Den in Rimersburg

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A local pizza shop has been forced to temporarily close after a vehicle reportedly crashed into it on Monday morning.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, October 31, for a vehicle that struck the Fox’s Pizza Den at 555 Main Street, in Rimersburg, Clarion County.

No further identifying information on the vehicle was available.

Rimersburg Hose Company and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

A representative of PSP Clarion told exploreClarion.com that the investigation is ongoing, and a release will be issued in the coming days.

The scene was cleared at 1:51 a.m.

Calls to Fox’s Pizza Den and Rimersburg Hose Company were not returned.

Fox’s Pizza Den–Rimersburg said in a Facebook post that the incident happened around 12:25 a.m., and the store will have to remain closed until further notice.

“We are so sorry for the inconvenience to our customers,” the post states.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.