Vehicle Crashes into Fox’s Pizza Den in Rimersburg

Monday, October 31, 2022 @ 01:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-u6If4q03Pee4URV (1)RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A local pizza shop has been forced to temporarily close after a vehicle reportedly crashed into it on Monday morning.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, October 31, for a vehicle that struck the Fox’s Pizza Den at 555 Main Street, in Rimersburg, Clarion County.

No further identifying information on the vehicle was available.

Rimersburg Hose Company and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

A representative of PSP Clarion told exploreClarion.com that the investigation is ongoing, and a release will be issued in the coming days.

The scene was cleared at 1:51 a.m.

Calls to Fox’s Pizza Den and Rimersburg Hose Company were not returned.

Fox’s Pizza Den–Rimersburg said in a Facebook post that the incident happened around 12:25 a.m., and the store will have to remain closed until further notice.

“We are so sorry for the inconvenience to our customers,” the post states.

312850989_595917708998120_8829070368013878893_n


