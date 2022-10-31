Clarion County Historical Society Consolidates, Expands Services

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Historical Society at 18 Grant Street in Clarion is making some changes at its Sutton-Ditz Museum after selling the Milo Markle properties located on Fifth Avenue.

(Pictured above Executive Director Mary Lee Lucas outlines changes in the Sutton-Ditz Museum.)

All historical society offices are now housed in the Sutton-Dietz Museum, and Executive Director Mary Lee Lucas welcomes the changes and the improvements that come with the reorganization.

“The Milo Markle building was sold last August to (Bauer Wagner Investment Group), and it has taken us a while to move,” Lucas said. “There was a lot of material in there because that’s where my office was and we also had a resale store in there where people donated things to us specifically to sell and raise money for the society.”

The historical society is now staffed by all volunteers, and no one is paid, even Lucas.

“We had tons and tons of things to bring over. It really took a while, and before we did that, we had to clear space on the third floor here at the museum. It was a good thing because it gave me an opportunity to look through things that I never had a chance to do before.”

At about the same time as the sale of the property occurred, the Dan Smith store moved into the old Wein’s building on Main Street and the Emporium opened on the second floor, encouraging vendors to sell material.

“We have a booth up there, and it’s really been great,” continued Lucas. “What’s wonderful about this is that we don’t have to man it. We just do our displays, and they have much longer hours than what we had. We had very limited hours over there when we had our little store, so it really worked out well for us.

“It also gives us a presence on Main Street. We have a lot of our historical publications and different items that we sold here at the museum. We don’t have to manage, so that’s the best part.”

Lucas’s new office on the third floor of the society building looks out over Memorial Park in the Clarion County Courthouse which once housed historical displays.

Clarion County Historical Series is brought to you by First United National Bank – The FUN Bank!

The museum provides ideal space for researchers.

“Having everything together in one building is just such a relief. We’ve been working hard to get everything properly cataloged and accessible for our researchers and our visitors. The move was just the best thing that could have happened,” noted Lucas.

Five years ago the Historical Society brought its genealogy library over from the Markle building to the Ralph J. & Virginia A. Fulton Library. Everything brought over is now in the two-room museum library on the first floor.

The museum also includes a DAR room since 2013, a Military Room., and space for researchers to use the library.

Artifact donations

The society continues to receive artifact donations, and Lucas said one of the best most notable donations is a postal sorter cabinet.

“It’s a long table with the cabinet and all the little cubbies in it. It’s a pretty big piece and came from the Strattanville Post Office.”

Ivan E. Oakley was a rural postal carrier from 1926 until 1959 at the Strattanville Post Office. The cabinet was donated by his daughter, Beta Marie Oakley. She lived with her daughter in New Hampshire. Beta’s daughter and husband from New Hampshire brought the piece to the historical society.

“It looks fantastic in the museum. It still has names of people on the little cubbies.”

Wind damage

Several months ago severe winds damaged one column and railing in front of the museum and yellow caution tape still lingers, warning the public.

“We’re just waiting for a custom piece. We probably won’t get it until the spring. Since COVID, everything is so slow.”

Lucas said hours are now the same as before Covid, with the museum open Wednesday Thursday, and Friday from 10:00 a.m.to 4:00 p.m. Off days and evenings are by appointment by calling 814-227-6443.

Funding

“We have a membership base and an annual fundraising drive. We only sell things that people give us specifically to sell, and there’s paperwork involved in that, but we sell things on eBay and we have things at Dan Smith.

“eBay is amazing because the market is worldwide for things we sell and people respond. We have some books and other items for eBay.

“We were doing a really great fundraiser pre-COVID, but we haven’t been able to do it since, just because of our move.

Clarion County Commissioners contribute $2,500.00 a year from the county budget.

Insurance costs are $550.00 a month.

Volunteers

“I am a volunteer. I do this because I believe in the society and I came back to Clarion to do something good for the community. I just am passionate about history. We have a wonderful group of volunteers that are dedicated to helping our patrons.”

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Lucas at 814-227-6443.

Clarion County Historical Series is brought to you by First United National Bank – The FUN Bank!

Stop at one of their offices in Fryburg, Clarion, New Bethlehem, Oil City, Franklin, or Cranberry and allow First United National Bank make you one of their satisfied customers. For more information visit Fun-Bank.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.