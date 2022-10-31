Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Crazy Halloween Blondies

Perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, melted

2 cups packed brown sugar



2 large eggs, room temperature2 teaspoons vanilla extract2 cups all-purpose flour1/2 teaspoon baking powder1/4 teaspoon salt1 cup chopped pecans, divided2/3 cup milk chocolate M&M’s, divided2/3 cup chopped candy corn, divided2/3 cup coarsely chopped miniature pretzels, divided2/3 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips, divided2/3 cup butterscotch chips, divided1 jar (12 ounces) of hot caramel ice cream topping

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. Line a 13×9-in. baking pan with parchment, letting ends extend up sides; grease paper.

-In a large bowl, beat melted butter and brown sugar until blended. Beat in eggs and vanilla. In a large bowl, mix flour, baking powder, and salt; gradually add to the brown sugar mixture, mixing well. Stir in half the pecans, M&M’s, candy corn, pretzels, chocolate chips, and butterscotch chips.

-Spread into prepared pan. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool completely in the pan on a wire rack.

-Spread caramel topping over bars; sprinkle with remaining pecans, M&M’s, candy corn, pretzels, chocolate chips, and butterscotch chips. Lifting with parchment, remove from pan. Cut into bars.

