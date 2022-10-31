Donald J. Carone, who spent his life counseling others and was guided by ideals of peace and justice, died Thursday, October 27, 2022.

He was 78.

Don was born in Titusville, but he and his brother Bob grew up in Oil City, sons of the late Anthony and Helen (McGurn) Carone.

He was both the class clown and an avid baseball fan.

He once claimed to have lost his position in left field to a kid with a broken arm.

After receiving his masters degree from Gannon University, Don became a counselor, first at Stairways Behavioral Health, then at the Serenity program at St. Vincent Hospital, and finally at Catholic Charities, the latter two as a certified addiction counselor.

After the workday ended, Don would go to an office at St. Marks Seminary where he would see couples in need of counseling services.

He co-founded a support group for separated and divorced Catholics, which earned him the Benemerenti Medal from the Vatican for his service to the church.

Don was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church.

In the winter of 1986, Don gathered the courage to ask out a woman he’d admired for years.

Ten months later he married Carol Madden. She was the love of his life.

Don was proud of his Italian heritage, but less proud of his golf game.

That didn’t stop him from taking part in an annual Sicilian Golf Tournament.

He also golfed often with his longest and dearest friend, Msgr. Robert Smith, who insists Don wasn’t the best at counting strokes.

Don spent his weekend afternoons at home, surrounded by his beloved books and watching football (Notre Dame, Pittsburgh Steelers) or the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He could read Thomas Merton while drinking a Manhattan and yelling at referees.

He was a master impressionist. He could do Humphrey Bogart and Jimmy Stewart.

He often called those closest to him and sang happy birthday as Dean Martin.

His heroes were Bobby Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

Don is survived by Carol Carone, his wife of 36 years; by his children Angela Carone (Larry Morris) of Atlanta, Kara Carone (Dave Fuchs) of Erie, Jason Madden (Kelly) of Erie and Carrie Peck, (Daniel) of Seattle, grandchildren, P.J. Madden, Keegan Peck, Filomena Peck and Oliver Peck; brother, Robert Carone (Kay) of Erie; many nieces and nephews; his cherished North East family; and chosen family members Ginger Madden, Msgr. Robert Smith, and family dog Maggie.

He is also survived by the numerous clients who benefited from his guidance.

Friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 4 to 8 pm at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street.

A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday at 10 am at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th Street.

Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities, Emmaus Soup Kitchen or Erie Homes for Children and Adults. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

