Featured Local Job: YMCA Aquatics Director

Monday, October 31, 2022 @ 09:10 AM

Posted by Michelle Murray - YMCA

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA is seeking an energetic, hands-on professional to fill the position of full-time YMCA Aquatics Director in Clarion, Pa.

This position supervises all aquatics operations at the Clarion County YMCA including a special emphasis teaching swim lessons and supervising or coaching the YMCA competitive swim team. A strong swimming background is required.

Under the direction of the Branch Director and Executive Director, the Aquatics Director will coordinate and supervise the day-to-day operations of the aquatics center.

Primary job responsibilities are leading, developing, and maintaining high-quality YMCA aquatics programs. The Aquatics Director will also supervise, and provide leadership, instruction and motivation for aquatics staff in accordance with YMCA policies and procedures, as well as provide swim instruction and lifeguarding as necessary. The Aquatics Director will create a safe and positive atmosphere that promotes member safety, engagement and satisfaction. Finally, they know and exhibit the YMCA Mission through programs that strive for youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

This position involves occasional night and weekend responsibilities.

To apply, please submit a cover letter, resume by November 11, 2022. Applications will be accepted by mail or via email to Mr. Jesse Kelley at [email protected] Mail applications to Clarion County YMCA, Attn. Mr. Jesse Kelley, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.


