Joseph L. Warner, 63, of Oil City, died unexpectedly due to health complications while on a weekend getaway with his wife by his side, on Friday, October 28, 2022, in Cranberry Township.

Born in Franklin, on October 15, 1959, he was the son of John G. Warner and the late Janet Strawbridge Warner.

He was a 1978 Cranberry High School graduate.

On March 17, 2007, Joseph married the former Norma J. Wensel, who survives.

They shared 15 years of marriage together.

Joe worked for Pepsi Company for over 40 years, in a variety of positions, until his retirement in 2020.

Once he retired, after just 17 days, he started picking up jobs to keep busy.

He really enjoyed working as a school crossing guard during his retirement.

Years ago, he served as a former councilman of Sugarcreek Borough.

Joe was a former member of the VFW in Oil City, and he was a current member of the Oil City Moose Club.

He was a proud owner of a 1968 Chevy Malibu and attended many car cruises with his friends and family.

In addition to his wife, Norma, surviving Joseph is his father, John G. Warner and his wife Karen; two children, David Warner of Franklin and Andy Warner and his wife Jane of Franklin; two step-children, Darcie Jenkins and fiancé Eric Uehlein of San Diego and Robbie Jenkins of Fort Walton, FL; and one very special grandson, who was the light of his life, Maddox Warner.

Also surviving is a brother Jerry Warner of Seneca, two step-brothers, two step-sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, Janet, preceding him in death was a brother, William “Billy” Warner, and a special brother-in-law, John Wensel.

Visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be held the next day on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Morrison Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with an hour of visitation before the service.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

