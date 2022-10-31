Paul L. Jones, 70, of St. Petersburg, formerly of Erie, a retired U.S. Navy and a Naval Reserve veteran, went to be with the Lord late Friday evening, October 28, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Paul was born in Erie on July 19, 1952.

He was the son of the late Homer and Marian Bon Jones.

Paul attended school in Erie.

He served in the U.S. Navy for 24 years and retired with the rank of E6, having served in the Persian Gulf, Bombousa, Africa, Egypt, Italy, Spain, England, France, and Morocco.

Paul served aboard the USS John F. Kennedy, USS Nassau, USS Spartanburg County, and USS Belknapp.

He was a long time member of the Christian Motorcycle Association. He had been employed by ECCA in Erie.

He was later employed by the Keystone Blind Association’s I-80 rest stop.

He was also employed as a security officer and courier at Butler Memorial Hospital and was a courier for Med Fast Pharmacy.

Paul was a member of Family Life Ministries Church of God of Prophecy in Butler and attended the Church of God of Prophecy in Six Points.

Paul is survived by his wife, Janice “Jan” Thompson Jones, whom he married at the Six Points Church of God of Prophecy on August 9, 2014.

Also surviving is a brother, Bruce Jones and his family; three step daughters and their families, Kim Douglass and her husband, Frank, Julie McKay and her husband, Dave, and Kerrie McGinnis and her husband, Patrick, as well as their children and grandchildren, to whom he was affectionately “Grandpa Paul”. Paul is additionally survived by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Cheryl and Bishop Ronald Roudebush, Denise and Jay Mohn, and Wilbert “Bill” and Julie Thompson.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his step father, Darl Shick and two brothers, Robert Jones and Harold Jones, and a sister, Mary Lou Schaffner.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 802 Grove St., St. Petersburg, from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Monday and on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at the Six Points Church of God of Prophecy.

A funeral service will follow from the church at 11 a.m. with Bishop Robert G. Hile Jr., pastor of Family Life Church of God of Prophecy, officiating.

Interment will be at Scrubgrass Stone Church Cemetery, Emlenton.

Military honors will be accorded at the church by members of VFW Post 7073 in Parker.

Members of the Christian Motorcycle Association will escort the hearse to the cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Christian Thrift Store, PO Box 444, Eau Claire, PA 16030.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

