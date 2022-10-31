 

Reservations Open for Community Thanksgiving Dinner Set for Thursday, November 24

Monday, October 31, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

Thanksgiving dinner a (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – This year’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner will take place on Thursday, November 24, at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall on Main Street with both dine-in and carry-out options.

Reservations for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner are now live.

Dine-in meals will be served between noon and 2:00 p.m. and carryout meals will be available between noon and 3:00 p.m.

To make a reservation to eat in the dining room, click here: https://signup.com/go/PXKwhKf.

To make a reservation for carryout, click here: https://signup.com/go/GOAQAnM.

The committee is also in need of volunteers to help cook turkeys and assist with serving meals on the day of the event. Links to the volunteer sign-ups and meal reservations can be found on the committee’s Facebook Page: Clarion Community Thanksgiving Dinner or the I.C. Parish website at www.icclarion.org.

If you have any questions about this year’s dinner, or if you need assistance making reservations, please contact us at [email protected] or call 814-226-8433, extension 100.


