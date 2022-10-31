Roger R. Johnson, 81, a well-known resident of Franklin, died peacefully on Friday, October 28, 2022 surrounded by his much loved family members.

Roger was born November 30, 1940 in Spring Valley, IL a beloved son of the late: Roger L. and Jennete Monahan Johnson.

When Roger was a senior in high school his family moved to Warsaw, NY with the Bendix Watch Company.

He graduated from Warsaw High School in 1958 and entered the Rochester School of Technology majoring in Industrial Engineering.

He then joined the U.S. Army from 1960-63 stationed in Germany where he traveled extensively throughout Europe.

He then returned to college, graduating from Williamsburg County Technical College with an Associate Engineering Degree.

Roger worked at Ingersol Rand in Pennsylvania for several years, then moved to Franklin working at Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company, and then eleven years at Joy Manufacturing Company.

He then started three businesses: Johnson Auto Body, A-B-C Self Storage, and with a partner, Darren Confer, Venango Glass all located in Sugarcreek.

On March 30, 1979 he married M. Jane (Beggs) Peterson in The First Presbyterian Church by Reverend William Gibson; and they just celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary.

As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, and camping with his family and friends.

He especially loved his many trips to Canada, Florida, North and South Dakota to fish, hunt geese, and prairie dogs.

Roger had many friends who remained faithful throughout his illness.

Roger was an avid gun collector and was skilled in fixing any gun that needed maintenance.

He honed his shooting skills at The Sandy Creek Conservancy where he was a board member, and had shot trap for over 30 years.

He also shot trap in Grove City and North Butler.

He was quite a marksman.

Roger is survived by his wife, Jane; two sons: Seth Johnson of Cooperstown and Kurt Johnson of Franklin; two step-children: Eric B. Peterson and his wife, Christina of Monroeville and Bethany J. Hutchinson of Oil City.

He is also survived by his grandsons: Tyler Johnson of Pittsburgh and Brandon Johnson of Kentucky; and step-grandsons: Jacob Docherty and his wife, Becca and Justis Docherty and his wife, Morgan all of Franklin; and by two great-grandsons: Atlas and Vinnie.

He is also survived by his brother, Bruce Johnson of Chillaquin, Oregon; in addition to many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law and sister, Stephen and Karen Druley and by a niece, Meredith Druley.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

His burial will be private, attended by his family.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed in his name to either: The Kirtland Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 108, Franklin, PA 16323 or to The Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

The family would like to thank the AseraCare Hospice workers, especially Pam, Erin and Tracy. They were the “angels” who came daily during the last weeks of Roger’s life.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

