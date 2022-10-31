Ronald B. Cummings, age 89, of Miola, PA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

He was born May 21, 1933 in Strattanville to the late Mabry Arden & Garrie Mae Maxwell Cummings.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice Caddy.

Ron graduated from Clarion-Limestone, where he had fond memories of marching band & LONG walks to school, AFTER the chores were done.

He then served 4 years in the Navy during the Korean Conflict.

While in his Naval Uniform, he met Mary Alice at Malts Dairy (now the County Seat) and courted her while deployed.

He married her on October 6, 1956, after returning home.

Ron worked as an accomplished machinist throughout his life.

He began at CPT and later became a machinist instructor at vocational school and retired from his successful career at Charles Machine in Frogtown.

Ron graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, where he obtained his degree in education.

After retirement, Mary and Ron enjoyed front porch sitting in the Miola countryside.

He was talented with woodworking, building, and engineering solutions.

He was also a member of the Cambria Masonic Lodge # 278 and the First United Methodist Church in Clarion for many years.

He enjoyed gardening and spending time with family, neighbors, and friends.

He is survived by sister Bonnie (Bob) Bowman of Strattanville.

He is survived by daughter, Barbara (John) Krupnik, granddaughter, Cynthia Sciandra, grandson Benjamin (Marion Thao) Krupnik, great-grandchildren, Alexander Sciandra & Leianna Krupnik, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was a kind, witty, patient, and wonderful husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, and uncle. Ron was loved by all and will be missed.

Friends and family will be received from 6:00pm to 6:30pm on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

A memorial service will immediately follow at 6:30pm with Rev. John Flower of the First United Methodist in Clarion officiating.

Interment will be in Miola Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the First United Methodist Church of Clarion: 600 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

