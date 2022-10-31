 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Enter Explore’s Halloween Photo Contest

Monday, October 31, 2022 @ 10:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

halloween-photo-contestEnter the Explore Halloween Photo Contest for a chance to win a Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar gift card.

To enter, follow these simple steps:

1) Post your photo on one of the Explore Facebook pages:

or email it to [email protected]

2) Those entering are also asked to Like Sweet Basil Restaurant & Bar on Facebook.

Deadline for entry is Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Three winners will be announced on Monday, November 14, 2022.

310283184_524829242980299_6918326679798576101_n


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.