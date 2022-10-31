 

SPONSORED: UPMC Northwest to Host Job Fair on November 1

Monday, October 31, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

UPMC-Now-Hiring2SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – UPMC Northwest is excited to offer an in-person event focused on career opportunities to join a dedicated culture of service excellence and a close-knit work environment.

The event will take place on Tuesday, November 1, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Located at: UPMC Northwest, 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca, PA 16346, in the Courtyard Conference Room

– Opportunities to interview in person and potential to receive a same-day job offer

– Find your fit at UPMC and learn about opportunities eligible for a sign-on bonus of up to $15,000
– Explore Total Rewards packages for employees, designed to support your total well-being – physically, financially, and emotionally
– Connect with leaders to learn more about UPMC Northwest and jobs available to your interest
– Meet with current employees to hear about their UPMC experience
– Review your resume with our Human Resources team or receive assistance creating one

RSVP Today!

Register online here.

Have additional questions? Contact Julie McCormick at (814) 676-7600.

Ready to take the next step and apply? Visit careers.upmc.com to explore opportunities!

FAQ’s:

Q: What should I wear?
A: Come as you are! Dress in business casual, scrubs, or whatever your typical work attire is.

Q: Should I bring a resume?
A: Yes – our team is happy to review your resume. If you do not have one, we can assist you in creating one.

The following departments at UPMC Northwest are actively hiring: Laboratory, Imaging, Phlebotomy, Food Service, Security, Central Sterile, Nursing Support, and NURSING.

IMG_0015


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
