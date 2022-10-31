State Police Calls: Emlenton Man Accused of Theft of Services

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Theft of Services in Salem Township

An incident of “theft of services” occurred at a property on Community Road, in Salem Township, Clarion County, sometime between 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, and 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 27.

Police say the arrestee–a 46-year-old Emlenton man–discarded several bags of trash in the Salem Township Building dumpster.

Criminal Mischief in Clarion Township

PSP Clarion investigated an incident of criminal mischief that occurred around 10:26 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, at a residence on Route 322 in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

The incident involved a 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

The victim is a 31-year-old Strattanville man.

