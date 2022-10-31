 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Emlenton Man Accused of Theft of Services

Monday, October 31, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

police-carCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Theft of Services in Salem Township

An incident of “theft of services” occurred at a property on Community Road, in Salem Township, Clarion County, sometime between 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, and 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 27.

Police say the arrestee–a 46-year-old Emlenton man–discarded several bags of trash in the Salem Township Building dumpster.

Criminal Mischief in Clarion Township

PSP Clarion investigated an incident of criminal mischief that occurred around 10:26 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, at a residence on Route 322 in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

The incident involved a 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

The victim is a 31-year-old Strattanville man.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.