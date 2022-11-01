 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

BREAKING NEWS: Police Searching for Missing Endangered Venango County Man

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 @ 01:11 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-SaRdmYKRb3tN (1)FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a missing 80-year-old man who was last seen in Franklin on Monday afternoon.

According a release issued on Tuesday, November 1, the City of Franklin Police Department is searching for 80-year-old Thomas Findlan Jr. who was last seen in the area of Forest Lane in Franklin, Venango County, around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31.

Police say Findlan may be at “special risk of harm or injury.”

Findlan is described as a white male, 5’9″ tall, with white hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue winter coat, a button-up shirt, and a white hat displaying the letters “TLC.”

Findlan is driving a brown 2003 Nissan Altima with PA registration FDM-3713.

Anyone with information regarding Findlan’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately by calling 9-1-1, or the City of Franklin Police Department at 814-437-1644.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.