BREAKING NEWS: Police Searching for Missing Endangered Venango County Man

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a missing 80-year-old man who was last seen in Franklin on Monday afternoon.

According a release issued on Tuesday, November 1, the City of Franklin Police Department is searching for 80-year-old Thomas Findlan Jr. who was last seen in the area of Forest Lane in Franklin, Venango County, around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31.

Police say Findlan may be at “special risk of harm or injury.”

Findlan is described as a white male, 5’9″ tall, with white hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue winter coat, a button-up shirt, and a white hat displaying the letters “TLC.”

Findlan is driving a brown 2003 Nissan Altima with PA registration FDM-3713.

Anyone with information regarding Findlan’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately by calling 9-1-1, or the City of Franklin Police Department at 814-437-1644.

