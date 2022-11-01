Casper Junior Bullers, age 71, of Brookville, PA, passed away on October 28, 2022, at the UPMC Altoona Hospital in Altoona, PA.

He was born on August 11, 1951, to the late Casper Y. and Ernestine M. (Drayer) Bullers in Brookville, PA.

He graduated from the Brookville Area High School in 1969.

He went on to obtain a degree in Accounting from the DuBois College in DuBois, PA.

Casper then attended Triangle Tech in DuBois, PA to become a welder.

He married his beloved, light of his life, Judy Ann (Brooks) Bullers on August 11, 2001, in Brookville, PA, who survives.

Casper worked at Brockway Pressed Metals in Brockway, PA, as a Quality Control Inspector for over twenty-five years.

He then went on to work as a welder for Penn Separator Corporation in Brookville, PA, until he retired in 2016.

Casper was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church in Brookville, PA.

He had also been a member of the Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

Casper had a great love for his family especially his two grandchildren.

He had a passion for hunting, fishing, and the great outdoors.

Throughout his life he enjoyed doing anything in the outdoors.

Casper had a special place in his heart for cats and dogs, especially his loyal companion, Gizmo.

In addition to his wife, Casper is survived by one daughter; Vicki Lynn (Bullers) Falconer of Goldsboro, North Carolina; two grandchildren; Zachary Brian (Davis) Falconer of San Antonio, Texas, and Ashlee Ann Falconer of Goldsboro, North Carolina; three brothers; Terry L. (Teresa) Bullers of Brookville, PA, Gary A. (Jo) Bullers of Summerville, PA, Clyde C. (Margie) Bullers of Brookville, PA; and as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Casper was preceded in passing by his parents; Casper Y. and Ernestine M. Bullers.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm, at the Carrier Funeral Home, 2834 Maplevale Rd., Brookville, PA 15825.

Another viewing will take place on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 10-11 am, at the First Baptist Church, 101 Main Street, Brookville, PA.

The funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing at the First Baptist Church and officiated by Pastor David Blair.

Interment will take place privately by the funeral home at the Butler Cemetery, Pine Creek Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Casper’s name to the American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Ave., Suite 214, Overland Park, KS 66202.

Arrangements are under the care of Carrier Funeral Home.

Please visit our website at www.carrierfh.com for more information or to place online condolences.

