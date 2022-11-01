Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spicy Roasted Carrot Hummus

Looking for a healthy snack? This hummus is the way to go!

Ingredients

1 cup chopped carrot

3 garlic cloves



3 tablespoons olive oil, divided1 can (15 ounces) of garbanzo beans or chickpeas, rinsed and drained2 tablespoons lemon juice2 tablespoons tahini1 tablespoon water1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce, such as Tabasco1/4 teaspoon sea salt1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric1/4 teaspoon ground cumin1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper1/4 cup sunflower kernelsAssorted fresh vegetables and pita wedges

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Place carrots and garlic on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons oil; toss to coat. Roast until carrots are soft, 15-20 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

-Transfer the carrot mixture to a food processor. Add garbanzo beans, lemon juice, tahini, water, hot sauce, salt, and spices. While processing, add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Process until desired consistency. Transfer to a serving dish. If desired, drizzle with additional oil and hot sauce. Top with sunflower seeds. Serve warm or chilled with vegetables and pita wedges.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

