Clarion Hospital Reports 16 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 16 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The previous report was released on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update October 31, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 10/30/2022: 25,950

Test obtained at CH: 19,228

Positives: 5,493

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 10/30/2022: 119,650

Tests obtained at BMH: 31,109

Positives: 19,869

Hospital Inpatients as of 10/31/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 0 suspected. 2 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 18 patients. 0 suspected. 18 confirmed. 3 ICU.

Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

