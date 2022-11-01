 

Clarion Man Injured in Chain-Reaction Crash on Interstate 80

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

AmbulanceBROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man was injured after he was unable to avoid a previously crashed vehicle blocking the roadway on Interstate 80.

According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash happened at 6:59 a.m. on Friday, October 28, on Interstate 80 in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County.

Police say a 2016 Ford Expedition driven by 38-year-old Angela D. Johnson, of Reynoldsville, was traveling in the left lane when a deer entered the roadway from an unknown location.

Johnson then swerved to avoid the deer and subsequently lost control of her vehicle. It overturned and traveled off the south shoulder and into the median, striking numerous shrubs and trees.

Johnson’s vehicle then rolled back onto its tires, perpendicular to the roadway with its front quarter partially blocking the roadway. At that point, a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu operated by 33-year-old James A. Drake, of Clarion, was traveling west in the left lane while the Ford was blocking the roadway.

Drake was unable to swerve due to a truck in the right lane, and his vehicle struck the Ford and then the guide rail on the left side of the roadway before coming to final rest.

Drake suffered minor injuries.

Johnson was not injured.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

According to police, Johnson was cited for Careless Driving.

PSP DuBois were assisted on the scene by Brookville Volunteer Fire Company, Jefferson County EMS, and McPherson Auto Body & Towing.


