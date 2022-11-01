Irwin Run Canoe Launch Closed for Construction

MARIENVILLE, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced that the Irwin Run Canoe Launch is currently closed to the public.

The closure and construction are expected to continue until June 30, 2023.

Contractors will replace the canoe launch, replace the single vault toilet with a double vault toilet, expand the parking lot, and add an accessible path from the parking area to the canoe launch in the Marienville Ranger District of the Allegheny National Forest.

Clarion River Campsite C17 is closed due to its proximity to the construction activity.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause as we work to enhance and improve the public facilities available in the Forest,” Forest Service said in a release.

Other nearby Forest Service canoe launches on the Clarion Wild and Scenic River include the Millstone Canoe Launch and the Robin Island Canoe Launch.

For an upriver launch site, consider the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Portland Mills Canoe Launch as an alternative.

