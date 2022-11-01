Jonathan Patrick “Pat” Kelly, 66, of Polk, formerly of Rocky Grove, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Saturday morning, October 29, 2022, following a lengthy illness.

He was born in Grove City on February 29, 1956 to the late Oakley Bishop Kelly and Eleanor Louise (Coulter) Kelly Phipps.

Pat was a 1974 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

He then served in the U.S. Air Force from 1974 through 1978, stationed in the state of Washington.

Pat enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and working on vehicles.

He also enjoyed watching television and Steelers football.

He began working at Continental Can Company, and transferred with them to Newell, West Virginia.

He later returned to the area and worked at Ivex in Grove City which later became Alcoa.

He retired from Mercer Forge.

He was married in Tacoma, Washington on January 11, 1975 to the former Ellen L. (Raup), and she survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Shanin Kelly of Franklin and Hilary Kelly of Polk; three grandchildren, Oakley Sanford, Adalyn Lenhart, and Max Patrick Kelly; and a great-grandson, Kingston Sanford.

Pat is also survived by his siblings, William “Mike” Kelly of Franklin, Linda Hinkson and her husband Michael of Cooperstown, and Tim Kelly of Rocky Grove; and his step-siblings, Pamela Morris and her husband Bill, Kenny Phipps, and Sally Phipps; his aunt, Susan Johnson and her husband Denny of Franklin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Oakley Kelly and Eleanor Kelly Phipps, he was preceded in death by his step-father, James “Jim” Phipps.

Respecting Pat’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral service held.

A private interment with military honors will be held at the convenience of the family in Scrubgrass Cemetery near Emlenton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Pat’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.