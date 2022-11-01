 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Jonathan Patrick “Pat” Kelly

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-KUuqDQrpUiHJonathan Patrick “Pat” Kelly, 66, of Polk, formerly of Rocky Grove, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Saturday morning, October 29, 2022, following a lengthy illness.

He was born in Grove City on February 29, 1956 to the late Oakley Bishop Kelly and Eleanor Louise (Coulter) Kelly Phipps.

Pat was a 1974 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

He then served in the U.S. Air Force from 1974 through 1978, stationed in the state of Washington.

Pat enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and working on vehicles.

He also enjoyed watching television and Steelers football.

He began working at Continental Can Company, and transferred with them to Newell, West Virginia.

He later returned to the area and worked at Ivex in Grove City which later became Alcoa.

He retired from Mercer Forge.

He was married in Tacoma, Washington on January 11, 1975 to the former Ellen L. (Raup), and she survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Shanin Kelly of Franklin and Hilary Kelly of Polk; three grandchildren, Oakley Sanford, Adalyn Lenhart, and Max Patrick Kelly; and a great-grandson, Kingston Sanford.

Pat is also survived by his siblings, William “Mike” Kelly of Franklin, Linda Hinkson and her husband Michael of Cooperstown, and Tim Kelly of Rocky Grove; and his step-siblings, Pamela Morris and her husband Bill, Kenny Phipps, and Sally Phipps; his aunt, Susan Johnson and her husband Denny of Franklin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Oakley Kelly and Eleanor Kelly Phipps, he was preceded in death by his step-father, James “Jim” Phipps.

Respecting Pat’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral service held.

A private interment with military honors will be held at the convenience of the family in Scrubgrass Cemetery near Emlenton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Pat’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.