Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Keystone Crowns Homecoming King & Queen

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-1Mj0GeXxgsztgzj (1)KNOX, Pa. (EYT) — Gabby Wolbert and Logan Lee were crowned Keystone’s Homecoming King and Queen at the 2022 Homecoming Football Game on October 14.

Gabriella Rose Wolbert is the oldest daughter of Stephanie and Scott Wolbert of Shippenville.

Gabby is a member of the varsity softball and track & field teams and played JV/Varsity volleyball in grades nine through 11. She is involved in Senior High Student Government, Ski Club, and SPARK Club.

Her honors include being inducted into the National Honors Society in 10th grade and being elected Vice President of the Class of 2023.

Gabby works at Wolf’s Camping Resort during her summers. Upon graduation, Gabby plans to attend college in the fall at Penn State Behrend, obtain her BSN in nursing, and eventually become a Travel Nurse.

Logan Michael Lee is the son of Katrina and Steve Harriett of Knox and Loni Lee of Seneca.

Logan has attended the Clarion County Career Center since 10th grade. His interest of study is Construction Technology. As a student at the career center, Logan was the lead electrician and has earned the honor of Student of the Quarter.

This year he is part of the Cooperative Education Program at Champion Modular Homes.

After graduation, Logan plans to work in general construction; eventually, he would like to own his own business and become a contractor.


