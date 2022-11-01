SPONSORED: Burns & Burns Insurance Welcomes Syeshia Marino and Mason Bauer to Their Team
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Burns & Burns Insurance is happy to welcome both Syeshia Marino and Mason Bauer to their Clarion office as the Director of First Impressions and Agent Assistant, respectively.
Syeshia (pictured above left) graduated from North Clarion High School in 2020. She loves to learn new things and expand her horizons.
Mason (pictured above right) graduated from Slippery Rock University with a degree in Finance. He is a big Pittsburgh sports fan.
Please reach out to Syeshia, Mason, and the rest of the Clarion team for your insurance needs!
Burns & Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with 9 branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren. The full-service agency celebrated their 80th anniversary in business in 2019. Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, bonds, benefits, pets, events, weddings, and more! With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for your insurance needs.
Visit their Facebook page or website for more information or a free quote!
