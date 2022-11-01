SPONSORED: UFP Parker, LLC Is Looking for a Local CDL Truck Driver
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – UFP Parker, LLC is looking for a local CDL truck driver.
Are you tired of being on the road? Missing time at home with your family? UFP Parker is looking for a Local CDL truck driver. With this position, you will be able to enjoy being home every night. Benefits and raise review after 60 days on the job.
Requirements for this position:
– Must be 21 years of age
– Minimum of one year of experience driving a commercial vehicle in excess of 26,000 lbs. Preferable three to five years of experience driving a commercial vehicle
– Working knowledge of vehicle parts and how to handle minor repairs to ensure equipment is in proper operating conditions
– Required to have a valid Class A Commercial Drivers License
– Successful completion of forklift driver licensing process
Working at UFP Parker, LLC., you’ll find coworkers who treat you like family—people who have your best interests at heart and will make your career goals a priority. They value safety and training, and full-time employees are eligible for a comprehensive benefits package, as well as profit-sharing bonuses and other perks.
Currently there are open positions on both day and afternoon shifts including:
– General Labor
– Industrial Assembler
– Pallet Line
– Maintenance Mechanic
Positions are available for people with multiple skill levels. Both shifts provide competitive wages, and most positions have a production bonus. The afternoon Shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential! Medical, dental and vision insurance, 401k, profit sharing, stock buy in options and nine paid holidays are just a few of the many benefits offered to full-time employees.
If you are interested in seeing where your future with UFP Parker, LLC can lead, you can apply online at WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS
Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.
Email: [email protected]
Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033
Office: 724-399-2992
Walk-in applications can be taken at the Parker location at 116 N. River Avenue, Parker, PA 16049.
