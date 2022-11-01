Timothy M. Hilton, age 63, of Erie, passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

He was born in Erie on September 14, 1959, a son of the late Howard K. and Dorothy L. Dempsey Hilton.

Tim worked alongside his wife, Kitty as a Project Director for Community Shelter Services, Inc. for over 40 years.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran church, where he was active in music ministry.

Tim enjoyed hunting and spending time at his camp in Oleopolis, PA.

He enjoyed motorcycles, 4-wheelers, motocross and playing golf.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen “Kitty” Cancilla-Hilton; his brothers, Michael and Scotty Hilton; his sister, Robyn Hilton; and his stepdaughter, Brenda Balduf.

Survivors include his son, Jason Fenstermacher; his stepsons, Bruce Cancilla and Brian Cancilla (Ann); his sisters, Heidi Hilton (Rob Stephenson), Sheri Hamilton (Ron), and Deniece Boettger; his six grandchildren, Brandon and Logan Hilton, Cameron, Brayden, and Bryn Cancilla, and Alyssa Sutton; his beloved dogs, Bradley and Patsy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited the following morning to funeral service at Holy Trinity Lutheran, 643 W. 17th St. on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.