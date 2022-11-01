 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]om.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

UPDATE: Missing Endangered Venango County Man Has Been Located

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 @ 03:11 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-SaRdmYKRb3tN (1)FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – State police say an 80-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday morning has been located.

According to a post on PSP’s Official Twitter, 80-year-old Thomas Findlan Jr. was found.

Findlan was reported missing and endangered by the City of Franklin Police Department on Tuesday, November 1. He had been last seen in the area of Forest Lane in Franklin, Venango County, around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31.

The public was asked for information regarding his whereabouts as police said he may be at “special risk of harm or injury.”


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.