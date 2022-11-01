UPDATE: Missing Endangered Venango County Man Has Been Located

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – State police say an 80-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday morning has been located.

According to a post on PSP’s Official Twitter, 80-year-old Thomas Findlan Jr. was found.

Findlan was reported missing and endangered by the City of Franklin Police Department on Tuesday, November 1. He had been last seen in the area of Forest Lane in Franklin, Venango County, around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31.

The public was asked for information regarding his whereabouts as police said he may be at “special risk of harm or injury.”

