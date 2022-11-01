 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Woman Scammed Out of Valuable Vinyl Record Collection on Facebook Marketplace

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image (57) (1)ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a reported theft of valuable vinyl records in Eldred Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers received a report of theft at 9:53 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, at a residence on State Route 949 in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police say the victim reported she was selling vinyl records collections via Facebook Marketplace and let an individual take the collection to his business to evaluate the items.

The items were returned to the victim with multiple valuable records missing from the collection, according to police.

This investigation is ongoing.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Tuesday, November 1.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.