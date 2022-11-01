Woman Scammed Out of Valuable Vinyl Record Collection on Facebook Marketplace

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a reported theft of valuable vinyl records in Eldred Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers received a report of theft at 9:53 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, at a residence on State Route 949 in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police say the victim reported she was selling vinyl records collections via Facebook Marketplace and let an individual take the collection to his business to evaluate the items.

The items were returned to the victim with multiple valuable records missing from the collection, according to police.

This investigation is ongoing.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Tuesday, November 1.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.