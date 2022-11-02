AAA: Gas Prices Rise in Pa.

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) — Gas prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.992 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.992

Average price during the week of October 24, 2022: $3.963

Average price during the week of November 1, 2021: $3.588

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $4.062 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.993. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $4.114 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.917.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.994 Altoona

$4.010 Beaver

$4.065 Bradford

$3.739 Brookville

$4.009 Butler

$4.013 Clarion

$3.977 DuBois

$3.990 Erie

$3.977 Greensburg

$3.986 Indiana

$3.981 Jeannette

$4.000 Kittanning

$3.996 Latrobe

$3.997 Meadville

$4.086 Mercer

$3.932 New Castle

$3.980 New Kensington

$4.049 Oil City

$4.003 Pittsburgh

$3.999 Sharon

$4.011 Uniontown

$4.020 Warren

$4.010 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average pump price continued its recent trend by dipping three cents over the past week to hit $3.76. Tepid domestic gas demand and shifting global oil prices are the main reasons. Today’s national average is three cents lower than a month ago and 36 cents more than a year ago.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose slightly from 8.68 million barrels per day to 8.93 million barrels per day last week, and total domestic gasoline stocks decreased from 209.4 million barrels to 207.9 million barrels. Although gasoline demand is up slightly, it remains nearly 400,000 barrels lower than this time last year. Fluctuating oil prices and low demand contributed to the national average prices moving downward.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.18 to settle at $87.90. A lower dollar contributed to price increases earlier last week. However, market concerns about global crude demand, after China announced more COVID lockdowns, sent prices lower at the end of the week.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.