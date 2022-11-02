Area Woman Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 38

CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Karns City woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 38 on Monday morning.

According to Butler-based State Police, the crash happened around 6:16 a.m. on Monday, October 31, on State Route 38 (Oneida Valley Road), in Center Township, Butler County.

Police say a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by 27-year-old Kaitlin N. Selfridge, of Karns City, was traveling northbound when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle operated by 20-year-old Jasmyne Laurent, of West Sunbury, that was traveling southbound.

Selfridge was found to be deceased and heavily entrapped in her vehicle. She suffered significant blunt force injuries to her entire body, according to police.

Laurent was trapped in her vehicle; however, she extracted herself. She was transported to Butler Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Selfridge was not using a seat belt.

Both operators were restrained with airbag deployment.

PSP Butler was assisted on the scene by the Center Township Fire Department, PennDOT, and the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

