Carol J. Rudisille, 86, of Lancaster, OH, and formerly of Oil City, passed away on October 29, 2022.

Born February 14, 1936, she was the last surviving child of the Edward and Elizabeth (Sanner) McGraw.

She was a graduate of St Joseph’s High School in Oil City and the Spencer Hospital School of Nursing in Meadville PA, a member of St Bernadette church in Lancaster, and a retired RN from the Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster where she worked for over 30 years.

Preceded in death by her husband Daniel (Rudy) who died in 2002, her parents, three sisters: Mary Margaret O’Neil, Therese A.McIntyre and R. Jeannine Oleksak, and by two brothers Francis A. McGraw and John W.”Jack McGraw.

She is survived by son Dave (Julie) Rudisille of Westerville OH and daughter Kim Torres of Centreville VA. Grandchildren Heather (Chad) Lewis of Delaware OH, Justin Rudisille of Dublin OH and William and James Torres of Virginia. Great grandchildren Gavin and Collin Lewis. Many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday in the Reinsel Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M.-11:45 A.M.

Mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday at 12 Noon in St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Oil City. With Fr. Jonathan Schmolt Presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu if flowers donations in her name can be made to America Diabetes Society or the charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

