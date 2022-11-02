Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sea Salt Sticks

These sea salt sticks are very addicting!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon sugar

1 package (1/4 ounce) quick-rise yeast



1 teaspoon sea salt3-1/4 to 3-3/4 cups all-purpose flour1-1/4 cups water1/4 cup olive oil

TOPPING:

1 large egg white

1 tablespoon water

Coarse sea salt

Directions

-Preheat oven to 325°. In a large bowl, mix sugar, yeast, salt, and two cups of flour. In a small saucepan, heat water and oil to 120°-130°; stir into dry ingredients. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough (the dough will be sticky). Turn dough onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rest for 10 minutes.

-Divide dough into 20 portions. On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion into a 14-in. rope. Place ropes 1 in. apart on greased baking sheets. Cover and let rise in a warm place until almost doubled for 15-20 minutes.

-In a small bowl, whisk egg white with water; brush over tops. Sprinkle with coarse sea salt. Bake until light brown, 20-25 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks; serve warm.

