Debra Sue (Wentworth) Hudson, 66, of Franklin, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on December 26, 1955 in Franklin to Wayne and Mary (Shoffstall) Wentworth.

She attended Rocky Grove High School.

Debra retired from Liberty Electronics in March 2022, following 30 years of service.

She enjoyed traveling throughout the country, visiting friends and the National Parks.

She especially enjoyed her trip to Alaska. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren, nature photography, and traveling the area to take photos of eagles.

She also enjoyed reading and crocheting.

Surviving is her husband, Bruce “Brad” Hudson; her children: Shawn (Laura) Bean of Kansas City, MO; Abbey (Nathan) Roach of Fairview; and Dillon (Brooke) Hudson of Conneaut Lake; her grandchildren: Brady, Nora (JJ), Alaina, and Miles.

She is also survived by her sister Linda Wentworth and mother Mary; in-laws: Bryon and Terri Hudson and Steve and Tracy Henry, as well as several nephews and a niece.

She was preceded in death by her father; a niece, Brooke Wentworth; father-in-law, Bruce W. Hudson; and mother-in-law, Sondra Hudson.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Funeral services shall be private, at the convenience of her family.

Debra’s family would like to extend a personal “thank you” to The Visiting Nurses of Venango County Hospice and Palliative Care nurses, especially Hannah; Greg; and most especially, Amy for the great care they took of Debra in her final days; as well as the entire staff and doctors at UPMC-Northwest Hillman Cancer Center.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

