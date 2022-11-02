Engagement Announcement: Gavin Saunders and Tricia Kerlin

Congratulations to Gavin Saunders and Tricia Kerlin on their recent engagement!

Gavin and Tricia will be wedding in May of 2023.

Submitted by the best sister in the world, Samantha Lutz.

To submit an engagement announcement, free of charge, email [email protected]

